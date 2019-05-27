Trc Financial Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

With reference to the captioned subject we submit herewith Newspaper of the Cuttings of the Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2019 published in the Financial Express and Mumbai Lakshadeep daily Newspaper on 26th May 2019.

Pdf Link: Trc Financial Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
TRC Financial Services Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.