This is to inform you that pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30(5) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Regulations), 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company have authorised Mr. Amit Sheth, Director and in consultation with him Mr. Nilesh Kharche, Company Secretary of the Company to determine whether any event/ information fulfil the criteria for materiality and to intimate stock exchange of such events / information.

Pdf Link: Trejhara Solutions Ltd - Sub: Authorized Person To Determine Materiality Under SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com