Pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, please find enclosed the disclosure of Related Party Transactions on a consolidated basis for the half year ended 31st March 2019.



The said disclosure is also being published on the website of the Company.



Pdf Link: TRENT LTD. - Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31St March 2019 Pursuant To Regulation 23(9) Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com