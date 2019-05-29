Trident Texofab Ltd - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

The board of director of the company has approved and recommend final dividend for the Financial Year 2018-19 @10% i.e. Rs. 1.00/- (Rupee One only) per equity share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each and @05% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- (Rupee fifty paisa only) per Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company within prescribed time limit.

The above said meeting of the board commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 07.40 p.m.

