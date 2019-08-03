Pursuant to regulation 51 and read with Schedule III of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015, we wish to inform you that Ms. Dipali Haresh Modi has resigned from the Directorship (in the capacity of Independent Women Director) of the Company, due to some personal reasons. The Company has received a communication (through Courier) dated 03rd August, 2019 from Ms. Dipali Haresh Modi, tendering her resignation from the Company.

Pdf Link: Tridhaatu Renovators Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 51 (1), (2) - Price Sensitive information / disclosure of event / Information

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com