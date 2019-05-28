In pursuant to Regulation 57(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby confirm that all the documents and intimations required to be submitted to Debenture Trustee of the Company i.e. Vistra ITCL (India) Limited in terms of Debenture Trust Deed and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Debt Securities) Regulations, 2008 have been duly complied with.

Pdf Link: Tridhaatu Renovators Pvt Ltd - Compliances-Reg. 57 (2) - Undertaking that documents & intimation submitted to Debenture trustee

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com