We would like to inform you that as on May 28, 2019 the Board of Directors of the Company has allotted 6,250 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each on exercise of 6,250 options granted under Trigyn Technologies Limited Employee Stock Option Plan - 2000 Scheme of the Company (Scheme).



The details are in the letter attached.

Pdf Link: Trigyn Technologies Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com