Trimurthi Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 And Closure Of Trading Window.

Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s Trimurthi Limited is scheduled to be held on 13th August, 2019 at 03:30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the company at 4-4-231/1/2/ABC, Inder Bagh, Sultan Bazar, Hyderabad-500095 interalia to consider and approve the following:



(i) Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2019.

(ii) Any other Business with the permission of Chair.



In this Connection, as per the companys Code on Insider Trading, the trading Window for dealing in Securities of the company will remain closed for all the Insiders till 16th August, 2019.



