Trimurthi Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, Monday, the 27th Day of May, 2019 at Registered Office, have approved and taken on record the following:



1. The Board has considered and approved the minutes of the previous board meeting.



2. The Board has considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Quarter IV/Year ended 31st March, 2019 in compliance with Indian Accounting Standards (Ind-AS), SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Schedule III of Companies Act, 2013.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 03.30 P.M. and Concluded at 05:00 P.M.



