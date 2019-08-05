TRIO MERCANTILE & TRADING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Please be informed that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Board Meeting of the Company will be held on August 14, 2019 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June, 30th 2019.



In this connection and continuation of our intimation regarding Trading Window, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors/ officers and designated employees of the Company from 1st Day of July, 2019 till 16th day of August, 2019.



Kindly acknowledge receipt of the same and take it on record.

Pdf Link: Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 14Th August , 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com