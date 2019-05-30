Trio Mercantile & Trading Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 (2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India(Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform your good self that the Board of Directors of our Company in their meeting held on Thursday , 30th May,2019 at its Registered office has:



1. Considered and Approved and taken on records the Audited Financial Results along with the declaration Statement and Audit Report for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31,2019 as recommended by the Audit Committee.

Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements} Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose the following:

Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31st, 2019.

Audit Report from the Statutory Auditor of the Company.

Declaration from Managing Director w.r.t. Audit Reportwith unmodified opinionto theAudited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31stMarch, 2019.

The report of the Auditor is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended March 31st, 2019.

2. Considered and taken on records the Annual Disclosure of Interest received from the Directors of the Company upon the closure of the Financial year.



Kindly take the same on your records.



