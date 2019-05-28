Pursuant to recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 28th May, 2019 have considered and approved:

Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Ramu Deora (DIN 00312316) as an Additional Non-Executive Non-Independent Director on the Board of the Company effective from 28th May, 2019, subject to approval of the Members at ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The intimation pursuant to the requirements of the SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015, is enclosed herewith as Annexure - A.

Pdf Link: Triochem Products Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com