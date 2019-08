In compliance to Regulation 47 of SEBI Listing Regulation, 2015; We enclosure herewith the copies of the Notice of the ensuring Board Meeting of the Company schedule to be held on Saturday, 10th August, 2019; published in Navshakti & Free Press Journal on 3rd August, 2019

Pdf Link: Triochem Products Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com