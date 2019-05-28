Triochem Products Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015, this is to inform you that the Mr. Bharat Becharbhai Gangani ACS with ICSI Membership Number: A 51420 has submitted his resignation from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer dated 8th May, 2019. Further, the Company is in the process of appointing his successor shall be appointed shortly and the same shall be intimated to the Stock Exchange.

Published on May 28, 2019
Triochem Products Ltd

