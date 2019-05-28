Triochem Products Ltd. - Annual General Meeting (AGM) Convened To Be Held On Saturday, 24Th August 2019

Pursuant to Notice of Board meeting dated 13th May, 2019 the Board meeting was held on today Tuesday, 28th May, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. at 4th Floor, Sambav Chambers, Sir P. M. Road, Fort, Mumbai: 400001 and has approved the following:

Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have decided that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Register of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 16th August, 2019 to Saturday, 24th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) convened to be held on Saturday, 24th August, 2019 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Sambava Chambers, 4th Floor, Sir P. M. Road, Mumbai - 400 001 and a copy of the Notice convening the said AGM will be sent in due course.

