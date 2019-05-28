Triochem Products Ltd. - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting

Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors have decided that the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Register of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, 16th August, 2019 to Saturday, 24th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting (AGM) convened to be held on Saturday, 24th August, 2019 at 3.00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company at Sambava Chambers, 4th Floor, Sir P. M. Road, Mumbai - 400 001 and a copy of the Notice convening the said AGM will be sent in due course.

Pdf Link: Triochem Products Ltd. - Book Closure For The Purpose Of Annual General Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Triochem Products Ltd

