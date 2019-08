Re-appointment of Mr Sudipto Sarkar (DIN:00048279) as Independent Director of the Company for a period of five years with effect from 14th September, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company by way of a special resolution. The brief profile of Mr Sudipto Sarkar is enclosed.

