Please find enclosed herewith the revised publication of advertisement of financial results of the Company for the 1st quarter and three months ended June 30, 2019 to be published in the newspapers in terms of Regulation 47(1)(b) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. There was a typo error in equity share capital of 30th June, 2018 which was mentioned as Rs.3233 lakhs instead of Rs.3300 lakhs. In view of this, please ignore the earlier publication of advertisement sent along with the financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30, 2019 vide our letter of date i.e. August 3, 2019

Pdf Link: Triveni Turbine Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com