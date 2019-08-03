Triveni Turbine Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

This is to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. August 3, 2019 have inter-alia considered and approved the Re-appointment of Mr. Arun P Mote (DIN 01961162) as Whole-time Director (designated as Executive Director) of the Company for a period of three years with effect from 1st November,2019 and the remuneration payable to him, subject to approvals from the shareholders.

