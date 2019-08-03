Trombo Extractions Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended and Companys code of conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by Designated Persons, the trading window for the purpose of dealing in the securities of the Company closed from 01st July, 2019 till 48 hours after the unaudited Financial results of the Company for the quarter ending on June 30, 2019 are approved by the Board of Directors and filed with stock exchanges. The date of the Board meeting would be intimated in due course.

Accordingly, all designated persons are advised not to trade in the securities of the Company during the aforesaid period of closure of trading window.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com