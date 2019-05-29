Ttk Prestige Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Re-appointment of Mr. Chandru Kalro as Managing Director from 1.4.2020

Pdf Link: Ttk Prestige Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
TTK Prestige Ltd

