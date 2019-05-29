Tube Investments Of India Ltd - Half Yearly Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Pursuant to the Regulation 23(9) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Half-yearly disclosure of Related Party Transactions, for the half year ended 31st March, 2019 are furnsihed.

Pdf Link: Tube Investments Of India Ltd - Half Yearly Disclosure Of Related Party Transactions For The Half Year Ended 31St March, 2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
