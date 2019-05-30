The board of directors of Tulive Developers Limited at their meeting held today ie., 30th May 2019 inter alia:



a.considered and approved the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and the year ended on 31st March 2019.



b.appointed S.A.E. & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries as the secretarial auditor of the Company for conducting the secretarial audit for the financial year ended 31st March 2019.



Pdf Link: Tulive Developers Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com