Tulive Developers Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting

The board of directors of Tulive Developers Limited at their meeting held today ie., 30th May 2019 inter alia:

a.considered and approved the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and the year ended on 31st March 2019
b.appointed S.A.E. & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries as the secretarial auditor of the Company for conducting the secretarial audit for the financial year ended 31st March 2019

Published on May 30, 2019
