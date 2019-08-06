Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019.



Further, pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with BSE Circular no. LIST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 2nd April, 2019 and as per the terms of Code of Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders of the Company, the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company which is closed from Friday, June 28, 2019 shall re-open on Monday, August 19, 2019 for Directors and Specified Persons as defined in the Code.



Kindly take the above on your records.





Pdf Link: Tv Vision Ltd - Closure of Trading Window

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com