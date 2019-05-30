Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Security and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we are submitting herewith statement of Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2019 along with the Auditors Limited Review Report duly approved by Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th May, 2019.

Pdf Link: Tyroon Tea Co.Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com