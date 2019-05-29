U. Y. Fincorp Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e, 29th May, 2019 has inter alia considered and approved the following:-

1. Appointment of M/s R. K. Lodha & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.

2. Appointment of M/s Prateek Kohli & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2019-20.



The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on 4:00 P.M. and concluded on 8:40 P.M.



