Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd. - Board Recommends Dividend

Ucal Fuel Systems Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, have recommended a dividend of 90% ( Rs.9 per share) for the financial year ended 2018-19.

Published on May 27, 2019
