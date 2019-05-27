UFLEX LTD. - Board Recommends Dividend

Uflex Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a Dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (20%) for the financial year ended 31 st March, 2019.

The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 1st August, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi.

Published on May 27, 2019
