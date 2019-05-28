UFLEX LTD. - Fixes Book Closure for Dividend & AGM

Uflex Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from July 26, 2019 to August 01, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Payment of Dividend & Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 01, 2019.

Published on May 28, 2019
