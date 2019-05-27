1) Approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2019 as recommended by the Audit Committee, Statements showing the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019, Assets & Liabilities alongwith Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) are attached.



The Report of Auditors is with unmodified opinion with respect to the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter/year ended 31st March, 2019.



2) Recommended a Dividend of Rs.2/- per equity share of Rs.10/- each (20%) for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



3) Considered and took note of the proposed expansion of packaging films of its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, i.e. Flex Middle East FZE in Nigeria and Hungary through Step-down Subsidiaries.



Details required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBI Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated 9th September, 2015 are given in the enclosed Annexure.





The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, the 1st August, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Air Force Auditorium, Subroto Park, New Delhi.



The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall remain closed from 26.07.2019 to 01.08.2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of Dividend and Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.



The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 5:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:40 P.M.



Pdf Link: UFLEX LTD. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com