Ujaas Energy Limited - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Grant of 11,30,000 stock options under Ujaas Employees Stock Option Scheme,2015 to 4 employees of the Company.

Published on May 29, 2019
