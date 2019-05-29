Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Allotment of 1,68,761 equity shares against exercise of vested Employee Stock Options

Pdf Link: Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment of ESOP / ESPS

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd

