Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Information under Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

This is to inform you that the Company pursuant to Rule 6 (3) (a) of the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended, has published a Notice in the following newspapers:

1. The Economic Times in English language

2. Maharashtra Times in Marathi language

Enclosed are copies of the Notice for your information and records,

Pdf Link: Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 06, 2019
TOPICS
Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd

