Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Loss of Share certificate.

Date of receipt of intimation from Shareholder through Registrar and Share Transfer Agent: 29.05.2019

Name of shareholder: SHARADCHANDRA DESAI JOINTLY WITH
SADHANA DESAI
Folio no. S0001080
Certificate No. 751 & 1659
Distinctive No. (From) Distinctive No. (To)
1500701 1501950
19150421 19151170

No. of shares : 2,000
Letter received on:29.05.2019

The copy of the document from Shareholder is attached for your information and records.

Published on May 30, 2019
