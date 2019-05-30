Sub: Intimation under Regulation 39 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Loss of Share certificate.



Date of receipt of intimation from Shareholder through Registrar and Share Transfer Agent: 29.05.2019



Name of shareholder: SHARADCHANDRA DESAI JOINTLY WITH

SADHANA DESAI

Folio no. S0001080

Certificate No. 751 & 1659

Distinctive No. (From) Distinctive No. (To)

1500701 1501950

19150421 19151170



No. of shares : 2,000

Letter received on:29.05.2019



The copy of the document from Shareholder is attached for your information and records.



Pdf Link: Ultramarine & Pigments Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

