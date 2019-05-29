Ultratech Cement Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

In terms of Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI LODR Regulations, we write to inform you that the Company has on 28th May, 2019, received intimation regarding loss of share certificates.



The relevant information is given in the Annexure I, attached herewith. The Company is in process of issuing duplicate share certificates to the shareholders, after completion of required formalities.



