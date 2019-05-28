Ultratech Cement Ltd. - Reg.24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance

In terms of Regulation 24(A) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith, Secretarial Compliance Report duly issued by BNP & Associates, Company Secretaries, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

