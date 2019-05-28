Ultratech Cement Ltd. - Reg.24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance

In terms of Regulation 24(A) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith, Secretarial Compliance Report duly issued by BNP & Associates, Company Secretaries, for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.
The above is for your information and record, please.

Pdf Link: Ultratech Cement Ltd. - Reg.24(A)-Annual Secretarial Compliance

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
UltraTech Cement Ltd

