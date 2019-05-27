Unijolly Investments Co.Ltd. - Declaration With Respect To Non-Applicability Of Larger Corporate Framework.

Pursuant to SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018 for fund raising by issuance of debt securities by larger entities and compliance thereof, we hereby declare that our company is out of purview of Larger Corporate (LC) category as per the applicability of framework provided in above mentioned circular.

