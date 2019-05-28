Union Bank Of India - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Pursuant to the Regulation 39(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Bank has received information of loss of share certificate and request for issue of duplicate share certificate(s) from the attached shareholders on May 28, 2019

Published on May 28, 2019
