This is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28.05.2019, have inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter & financial year ended 31.03.2019.

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find below:-

1. Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the 4th quarter & financial year ended 31.03.2019.

2. Auditors Report on the same.

3. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion.

The meeting was started at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m.

This is for your kind information & record.



Pdf Link: Unique Organics Ltd. - Outcome Of BOD Meeting / Approval Of Audited Financial Statements For 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com