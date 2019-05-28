Unique Organics Ltd. - Outcome Of BOD Meeting / Approval Of Audited Financial Statements For 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019.

This is to inform you that Board of Directors in their meeting held on 28.05.2019, have inter-alia approved the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter & financial year ended 31.03.2019.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, please find below:-
1. Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities for the 4th quarter & financial year ended 31.03.2019.
2. Auditors Report on the same.
3. Declaration with respect to unmodified opinion.
The meeting was started at 2:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m.
This is for your kind information & record.

Pdf Link: Unique Organics Ltd. - Outcome Of BOD Meeting / Approval Of Audited Financial Statements For 4Th Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2019.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Unique Organics Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.