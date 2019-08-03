Pursuant to the provisions of Regulations 8 (2) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition and Insider Training) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has amended and adopted the revised Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading and Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure to be effective from 01st April, 2019 in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition and Insider Training) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018.

Pdf Link: Uniroyal Industries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com