Unison Metals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financials for the quarter ended 30th June 2019.



2.the sale of Undertaking of Chandanpani Enterprise situated at Kuwait Under section 180(1) (a) of Companies Act 2013.



3. Any other business with permission of chair.



Pdf Link: Unison Metals Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting For The 1St Quarter Ended 30Th June 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com