Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed copy of the advertisement of Notice of Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 published in Business Standard an English Daily and Mumbai Lakshadeep, a Regional Daily, on August 04,2019.

Pdf Link: Unistar Multimedia Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com