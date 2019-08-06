Unitech International Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Dated 14.08.2019

UNITECH INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on 14th August, 2019, Wednesday at D/703, 7th Floor, D-Wing, Nilkant Business Park, Station Road, Vidhyavihar (West), Mumbai 400086 at 4:00 P.M. to consider and approve the following:



1. Approve Unaudited Quarterly Financial Results for the Quarterly and half yearly ended 31st June, 2019.

2. Further, pursuant to the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and as per the terms of "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading" of the Company, the Trading Window shall remain closed from 06th August, 2019 to 14th August, 2019 (both days inclusive) for Directors and Designated Employees as defined in the Code.

3. Any other agenda with the permission of the Chairman.



