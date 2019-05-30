Dear Sir,

I. This is to inform you that the Companys Board has in its meeting held on 30th May, 2019 commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.00 p.m. in pursuance with Regulation 30(4) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 has been approved by the Board of Directors and taken on record inter-alia the following matters:

1. Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2019.

2. Statutory Auditors Report in pursuance with Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year as on 31st March, 2019.

3. Approval of Directors Report for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

4. Appointment of M/s. SARK & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor for the Financial year 2019-20.

5. Appointment of M/s. SARK & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for the financial year 2019-20.

6. Take record of Annual Disclosure of interest and declaration received from directors.



II. We hereby declare that the Auditor of the company M/s. S. S. Agarwal & Co., Chartered Accountants has issued the Audit Report under the Companies Act, 2013 and Financial Results as prepared under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2019 with unmodified opinion.



Pdf Link: Unitech International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com