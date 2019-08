Reserve Bank of India vide its Order dated July 31,2019 (emailed on 02.08.2019), in exercise of powers conferred under Section 47A(l)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 51 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, has imposed a penalty of Rs.1 crore (Rupees One crore) on the Bank for delay in reporting of fraud in the account of M/s. Kingfisher Airlines Limited.

Pdf Link: United Bank Of India - Penalty Imposed By RBI

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com