SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulation 2018 - Code of Fair Disclosure and Conduct.

The Board of Directors have approved and adopted the Amended Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Legitimate Purpose Policy as part of the Fair Disclosure Code and also adopted Policy for Enquiry in case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information

Pdf Link: United Breweries Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Code of Conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015

