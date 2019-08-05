In compliance of Regulation 74(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018 [erstwhile Regulation 54(5) of SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 1996], we like to confirm that

i) the securities comprised in the share certificate Nos. 22662, 48790 and 42675 to 42683 received from the following shareholder for dematerialization of shares, have been listed with BSE Limited and The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited, where the earlier issued shares are listed and

ii) the concerned share certificates have been mutilated and cancelled immediately after due verification and the name of the Depository has been substituted as the registered owner of the shares comprised in the said certificates in the record of the Company.

Share

Sl. Regd. Name of the Certificate No. of

No. Folio No. Shareholder Numbers Shares

1 B007107 Ms. Sikha 22662,48790 and 266

Bose 42675 to 42683





Pdf Link: United Credit Ltd. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

