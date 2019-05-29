We like to inform that Ms. Ansuya Subhash Shah (Folio No.S006651), a shareholder of the Company, has informed C B Management Services (P) Limited, the Registrars and Share Transfer Agent of the Company, that the share certificates No.66006 to 66011 bearing Distinctive Nos.7350181 to 7350780 for 600 Equity Shares have been lost/misplaced.



Pdf Link: United Credit Ltd. - Compliances-Reg. 39 (3) - Details of Loss of Certificate / Duplicate Certificate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com