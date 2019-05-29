United Drilling Tools Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

United Drilling Tools Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 29, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Final Dividend for the financial year 2018-19 @ 6% per equity share of Rs. 10 each.

